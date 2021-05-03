Breaking News
Translate

DPR to deepen oil industry’s knowledge, relaunches TV programme

On 10:41 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Market forces should determine gas prices for sustained growth ― DPR
Department of Petroleum Resources

By Michael Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources ( DPR), Monday, disclosed that its television programme, aimed at deepening knowledge about activities in the Nigerian and global petroleum industry and its roles in enabling businesses and creating opportunities, is set to return, May 3, 2021.

In a statement in Abuja, Head, Public Affairs of the DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, said the television programme is making a return to the screen on all Nigeria Television Authority ( NTA) channels, DSTV 251, STARTIMES 104 and GOTV, in parts of African countries and Europe.

READ ALSO: Interrogating the NNPC/Addax face-off over oil mining leases [opinion]

He noted that the 13-episode programme, slated to air at 6.00pm, is designed to deepen stakeholders understanding of the roles and responsibilities of DPR as well as provide update on global oil and gas industry matters to viewers.

He said: “The program will showcase how the Department has continued to use its service instruments of licences, permits and approvals to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

“The Department will continue to guarantee investments, enable participation and authorise activities in the oil and gas industry in alignment with the aspirations of government to provide energy security for the nation and create jobs for Nigerians.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!