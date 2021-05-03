DPR to deepen oil industry’s knowledge, relaunches TV programme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources ( DPR), Monday, disclosed that its television programme, aimed at deepening knowledge about activities in the Nigerian and global petroleum industry and its roles in enabling businesses and creating opportunities, is set to return, May 3, 2021.

In a statement in Abuja, Head, Public Affairs of the DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, said the television programme is making a return to the screen on all Nigeria Television Authority ( NTA) channels, DSTV 251, STARTIMES 104 and GOTV, in parts of African countries and Europe.

He noted that the 13-episode programme, slated to air at 6.00pm, is designed to deepen stakeholders understanding of the roles and responsibilities of DPR as well as provide update on global oil and gas industry matters to viewers.

He said: “The program will showcase how the Department has continued to use its service instruments of licences, permits and approvals to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

“The Department will continue to guarantee investments, enable participation and authorise activities in the oil and gas industry in alignment with the aspirations of government to provide energy security for the nation and create jobs for Nigerians.”

