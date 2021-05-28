Defend yourselves from attackers, Umahi tells security agents

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has charged security agencies in the state to defend themselves against armed aggressors who attack them and destroy their facilities.

Umahi gave the charge on Friday in Abakaiki while receiving the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of South East zone, Mr Joseph Egbunike, in his office.

The governor, who reiterated his support for the ‘Operation Restore Peace’ a police initiative in the zone, charged security agents to engage anyone who attacked them.

“It is wrong for you to be holding a gun and someone will attack, kill and snatch your gun.

“You do not need anyone’s permission to defend yourselves.

“I state clearly that if a youth has the courage to attack a security agent with gun, such security agent should shoot to defend himself if he can.

“I have made this point severally and will never regret doing so,” he said.

He noted that the security personnel were human beings like others in the society and also peoples’ fathers and mothers.

The governor however, complained about shortage of police personnel in the state and urged the DIG to post more to the state for adequate security.

“You should not allow your personnel posted to the state to leave because we need them and will do everything possible to accommodate them,” he said.

Egbunike in his remark, thanked the governor for his reception and noted that he was in the state to oversee the activities of police’s Operation Restore Peace security initiative.

“Dialogue and diplomacy solve all issues of marginlisation, injustice, inequality, among others and this is exemplified with the prevailing peace in Europe,” he said.

While charging the people to cooperate with the Police to solve the prevailing security challenges in the zone and country, he said that the ‘the challenging days in the country would soon be over. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

