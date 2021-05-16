BBNaija Nengi counts blessings

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampton may have come third in the Big Brother Naija Season 5 in which Laycon and Dorathy came before her but it seems the Bayelsa-born beauty is riding a different reef at just the age of 23.

In a recent Instagram post, she counts her blessings by listing what she has achieved at the age of 23. At 23 she says she is a CEO, a homeowner, SSA to the Bayelsa state government on Girl Child Development, an actress, multiple brand ambassador, influencer of the Year, humanitarian, Queen of Ninjas (her fans), and David’s Aunty

However, listing “David’s Aunty” as part of her achievements got many in a twist as no one could decipher what she meant by the statement.

