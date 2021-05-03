Bandits, kidnappers now have monopoly of violence —Alaafin Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

THE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, weekend, expressed displeasure over the dimension insecurity has taken in Nigeria, even as he insisted that bandits and kidnappers now have the monopoly of violence.

Adeyemi, who spoke in Lagos during the 51st birthday celebration of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, said the monopoly of violence should be carried out by the government but, regrettably, that was not the case.

His words: “The monopoly of violence must be concentrated in government but, regrettably, we are not having that now. Bandits and kidnappers now have monopoly of violence over the government, which is the reason we are in this current situation.”

Adeyemi, who commended Gani Adams for his steadfastness and doggedness in the struggle for the liberation of the Yoruba race, said he has truly proved the gods right that his appointment was divine: “Gani Adams’ appointment is divine and based on merit. He didn’t contest for it neither did he struggle for it. He was divinely appointed and my prayer is that you will lead the Yoruba race for a long time.”

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism, Mr. Wale Ojo-Lanre, said that all Nigerians need to play active roles in addressing security challenges confronting the country.

He insisted that with love and unity, all the issues fueling agitation in the country will be a thing of the past.

