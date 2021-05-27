Babajide Balogun, 78 others conferred FIMC, CMC-Global

Kindly Share This Story:

Amb Babajide Balogun and 78 other Nigerians have been conferred on Wednesday 26th, of May 2021 in Abuja and Thursday 27th May 2021 in Lagos with the Fellowship of the Institute of Management Consultant (FIMCNigeria) by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMC). This is the highest qualification of any consultant globally and it is reciprocally recognized in over 50 countries around the world.

Becoming a member of the IMC demonstrates a commitment to a Code of Ethics and Consultant’s Pledge, as well as continued professional development, and a high standard of consulting expertise. Babajide and some others on the list became Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants through the International Council of Management Consulting Institute. This is in recognition of Balogun’s numerous strides and contributions towards the advancement of his industry and his distinguished business leadership over the years.

A statement by the board of trustees and governing council of the IMC-Nigeria describes Balogun’s fellowship award as being “in recognition of academic and professional standing, and demonstrated commitment to creating, maintain and extending and promoting the highest world standards of management consulting, practice, ethics, competence and client service”

CMC GLOBAL is an international membership organization and a network of management advisory and competency associations and institutes worldwide, who have a shared common purpose in over 50 countries in the world.

Other fellowship inductees at the event include Alh.Usman Ibrahim Michika, Mrs Adebayo Banwo Oluwatosin, Dr Adeladun Segun, Alhaja Murjanat Gidado, Mr Ezekiel Tabiowo, Mr Mfonobong Essien, Ebuche Victor .

Incorporated in 1983, the Institute of Management Consultants is the body of professional management consultants approved and registered by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The Constitution and by-laws establishing the IMC empower it to promote and regulate the standards and practice of management consulting among its members throughout Nigeria.

Its membership is made up of individuals, consulting firms, and organizations who share the responsibility or are potential beneficiaries of improved standards in consulting practice. The IMC, Nigeria, and the IMC South Africa are the only two professional bodies in Africa admitted into the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI).

The CMC Qualification is an annually renewable practicing license for management consulting professionals and is reciprocally recognized in nearly 50 Member Countries of the ICMCI including the USA, UK, Japan, Germany, India, China, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Netherlands, among others. It is only awarded or renewed upon a member attaining a minimum of 35 Credit Hours in a selected range of practice activities under the Institute’s Continuing Professional Development Programme (CPDP) in line with the ICMCI global standards.

It would be recalled that Babajide Balogun who ventured into politics as a candidate for the Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II seat in the Lagos House of Assembly was recently conferred with ECOWAS Youths Parliament’s Ambassadorship for his outstanding contributions to youth development in Lagos state and across Nigeria.

Balogun had engaged in philanthropic activities during the high point of the coronavirus pandemic as his foundation had an enviable presence amongst youth and the underprivileged. His medical outreach programs, which were well documented, attracted even more humanitarians to the poor and less privileged.

In appreciating the institute for the fellowship awarded him, Babajide Balogun said “I am committed to good works and happy that the institute has deemed it fit to recognize my little contributions. While I thank the institute for this honor, I recognize that this is a call to do more and I can assure you that I will not relent in my determination to maintain high professional standards at all times”

Kindly Share This Story: