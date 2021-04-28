We opened rogue centres to catch exam cheats – JAMB Registrar

Kindly Share This Story:

…Blasts parents encouraging wards to cheat

By Adesina Wahab

In order to catch candidates who want to cheat in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, conducted by it, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, also set up what it called rogue centres to catch those seeking centres where they could be assisted to cheat during the examination.

Disclosing this in Lagos on Wednesday while monitoring the ongoing registration for the 2021 UTME, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Isaq Oloyede, also lamented the role of some parents who are seeking centres where their wards would be assisted to record high marks in the examination.

He, however, added that the Board had taken enough steps to prevent candidates from cheating, as it keeps improving its measures to conduct a credible examination on a daily basis.

“To catch a rogue you may need to pretend that you are one too. Despite all the efforts we have made to prevent the operation of what people call miracle centres, some people are still thinking they could circumvent the system. Those who come to the rogue centres to register, no matter how much they pay, the candidates stand disqualified from the examination.

“We found out that the headquarters of those operating such rogue centres is in Igarra, Edo State and we are clamping down on them.

“It is unfortunate that parents involved in this practice are even educated and rich. People who can afford to pay the huge amount demanded of them. A candidate is expected to pay N4, 700 for registration, but some centres are collecting more than that from candidates.

“Moreover, secondary schools that are collecting more than the official fees from candidates have been reported to the Federal Ministry of Education for necessary action, ” he said.

On why the Board insisted on National Identification Numbers, NIN, from candidates for the examination, Oloyede said it was to stop impersonation.

He explained that those complaining about difficulties in getting a code using their NIN were doing it the wrong way.

Vanguard News Nigeria

