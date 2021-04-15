UNFPA provides marginalised communities with SRHR information

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA through its Youth Participatory Platform, YPP has empowered girls in marginalized communities with sexual reproductive health Information and Services.

Young people especially girls and young women faced significant barriers in accessing sexual reproductive health information and services which is now been compounded with the COVID-19 crisis.

To address this challenge, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) through its Youth Participatory Platform (YPP) in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth in Abesan Youth Center, Lagos has organized a one-day community forum for adolescent girls and young women.

Speaking at the event, the CDC Secretary, Mosan Okunola LCDA, Mr. Olufemo Ojo, said “We must continue to provide young girls with information that empowers them to make informed decisions regarding their health and wellbeing.

The UNFPA Youth Participatory Platform Coordinator, Elizabeth Williams said that “Young people have the ability to contribute to the society only when they are able to fulfil their true potential.

“When girls and young women have information on their sexual reproductive health, they would be able to protect themselves from unplanned pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections including HIV.

It is our responsibility as a country to continue to provide this knowledge to girls wherever they are even in marginalized communities”.

On the event, she explained that 100 adolescent girls and young women were reached from different wards in Alimosho Local Government Area, adding that the programme was divided into two sessions. The first session focused on preventive messaging on COVID19 where the girls were taught ways to prevent the spread and contracting of the coronavirus.

The second session was an interactive session where the girls were given a talk on the prevention of pregnancy.

They were taught the different contraceptive options available including abstinence while dispelling the myths and misconceptions on contraceptive use. Also, dignity kits comprising of sanitary items such as menstrual pads and hand sanitisers were distributed to all the girls.

Also speaking, Dr. Amaka Haruna explained that the choice of Alimosho for the programme was because it is the largest local government in Lagos with not many interventions implemented.

Dr. Amaka said the programme aims to empower every participant with life-saving information in order to enable them to achieve their full potential in line with the UNFPA mandate.

