Raining Season: Lagosians tasked on cleaner environment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Engr. Valentine Buraimoh has charged Lagos residents to support the government on a cleaner environment, especially as the raining season fast approaches.

Speaking on the need for a cleaner environment in Lagos at the weekend, Buraimoh said: “We cannot continue to reside in a dirty environment as we all know the diseases that come with an unhygienic environment. We will not be doing ourselves good if we are waiting for the government to sweep our environment for us or to come and clear the primary drainage at your frontage. What the government would do is to address issues of tertiary drainage and all these things will make us live in a cleaner environment.

“We appeal to Lagosians that as we are in the rainy season, by the time we clean our environment, and support a cleaner environment. Also, it is always good for us to check our health status, Blood Pressure, Blood level; we don’t pray for diabetes and high blood pressure that could lead to stroke and paralysis. Prevention is cheaper than treatment,” he said.

On his part, the Managing Director of Adorn Life Pharmacy, Osita Nwobi, added that to live in a cleaner and safer environment, “It is imperative that we organize a community outreach across Nigeria to enlighten people of keeping our environment clean.”

In the same vein, organizer of the programme, Michael Mordi, noted that people don’t understand the ways in which environmental conditions can affect their health saying: “Environmental health work will receive a much better response from the community if the people understand why the work is being done and how it is likely to improve their health.”

Kindly Share This Story: