PHOTOS: Pres Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

On 12:35 pm
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno and VicePresident Yemi Osinbajo during a virtual meeting of the Federal ExecutiveCouncil at the First Lady Conference Room, Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday. CallistusEwelike/NAN
Cross-section of members of the Federal Executive Council during their meeting at the First Lady ConferenceRoom, Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday. CallistusEwelike/NAN

National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari during a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the First Lady Conference Room, Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday. CallistusEwelike/NAN
Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; Vice President YemiOsinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Justice, AbubakarMalami (SAN); FCT Minister, Mohammad Bello; Minister of Finance, Budget and NationalPlanning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama during a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the FirstLady Conference Room, Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday. CallistusEwelike/NAN

