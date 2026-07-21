Osun 2026: Orangun denies endorsing Adeleke for second term

Governor Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Orangun of Ila-Orangun, Oba Abdulwahab Kayode Adedotun Bibire II, has distanced himself from claims that he endorsed Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

In a statement issued on Monday by the High Chiefs of Ila-Orangun, including the Elemo, Ejemu, Odode, Osolo and Ode Ilu Ila, the palace maintained that it remains neutral and non-partisan, describing reports linking the monarch to the endorsement as false.

The clarification followed a statement by the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, which said a delegation of chiefs, led by the Obalotun of Ila-Orangun, Chief Douglas Oyinlola, visited Governor Adeleke on behalf of the monarch and pledged support for his second-term bid.

Responding to the claim, the palace said the delegation acted without the knowledge or approval of the monarch.

According to the statement, Oba Adedotun neither authorised nor directed any group to represent him before the governor, adding that the palace was not consulted or informed about the visit.

The palace stated that those who participated in the visit did so in their personal capacities and that their actions should not be interpreted as the position of the traditional institution or the people of Ila-Orangun.

The monarch also cautioned politicians against involving traditional institutions in partisan activities capable of creating unnecessary political tension in the state.

While acknowledging that chiefs are entitled to express personal views, the palace stressed that they should not invoke the monarch’s name without his express approval. It added that appropriate internal measures were being taken to prevent a recurrence.

The statement also commended the Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Olubiyi Fadeyi, for facilitating developmental projects in Ila-Orangun, including advocacy for the dualisation of a major road, the approval of a 132kVA/60MVA power substation, and the establishment of Ajagunla Radio Station.

The monarch, however, acknowledged the Osun State Government for completing and commissioning the road project.

He called on political actors and their supporters to remain peaceful, avoid violence and place the unity and development of Osun State above partisan interests.