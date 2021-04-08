Oyetola’s administration is all-inclusive— APC Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

The Caretaker Chairman of Osun State All Progressives Congress, Prince Gboyega Famodun, has reassured the people of the state of their inclusion in Oyetola’s government.

This is even as he described the current administration as one which separates politics from governance by considering all and sundry in the authoritative allocation of values regardless of their sectional affiliation.

This was revealed during a governor’s family meeting with informal groups and farmers organised by the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye at Igbajo Town Hall, Boluwaduro Local Government.

Famodun, who underscored the uncommon administration of Oyetola as democratic, participatory and fair, noted that the governor has shown his fat democratic credentials through his unique way of engendering people-centred policies and programmes where his political sentiment doesn’t hold sway.

He said: “All his formation of policies and programmes reflects even distribution of wealth which is one of the core tenets of political equity and utilitarianism, as no community is left out in governance process.

“Under Oyetola, every community now has a functional health care system, as each local government has an advantage of accessible roads which make life comfortable for them.

“Empowerment programmes are being rolled out for the vulnerable, regular emoluments are being paid to the workers and pensioners even as employment of capable hands into schools is underway.

“Although this is an effort in progress the current administration will not relent unless there is a large spread of value-added benefits in the state”, he added.

Famodun, however, commended Governor Oyetola for his listening quality which had made it possible to construct Ada-Igbajo Road within the shortest possible period of time after the people of the area sought for it, while he urged the people to rally their support round the present administration.

Speaking at the event, the Obanla of Igbajo Land who doubles as the Regent, High Chief Michael Ajibodu eulogised Oyetola for his focused and productive leadership in the state, commending him for the speedy delivery of Ada-Igbajo road which had been in a bad shape for almost three decades.

While appealing to the government to do more in terms of road construction, provision of potable water in other neighbouring towns and empowerment for youths and women among other benefits, he restated the support of Boluwaduro for his administration.

At the event, the cross-section of farmers and artisans applauded Oyetola’s administration for its value-driven and people-centered policies and programmes.

He said it made life better for them, as they entreated the government to help them provide more agricultural inputs, soft loans and grants among other necessary supports which would serve as a boost for their businesses.

In their separate remarks, the Director-General, Bureau of Social Services, Mr. Richard Tinubu, and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Bode Olanipekun appreciated all for their continued and unwavering supports for Oyetola’s administration, saying the government will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring a better life for all and sundry.

While speaking, the Special Adviser hinted the people of the quest of Governor Oyetola to ensure inclusive and participatory governance in the state where people can have their interest and voice represented always in the decision-making process, emphasising that such resolve of the governor had made the program necessary.

Oyintiloye further noted that the governor will not renege on the promises made to the good people of the state, as that can be seen in his frantic efforts to give a turnaround to all sectors of the state economy despite the lean resources.

He, however, enjoined the people to perpetuate their support for his administration, assuring them that their demands and aspirations would be given optimum consideration.

