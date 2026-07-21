APC storms Adeleke’s home town, seeks electoral support

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign council stormed Ede, hometown of Governor Ademola Adeleke, urging the residents and indigenes to support its candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, for the August 15 governorship election.

The team, led by the council’s Director-General, Hon. Wole Oke, visited Ede, Egbedore and Ejigbo local governments, urging indigenes and residents of the towns to vote for a competent candidate who understands governance beyond entertainment.

According to him, the APC has gained significant momentum across the state, citing the large turnout of supporters at campaign rallies in Ede and Awo as evidence that the party is on course for victory.

The campaign director-general also criticised Governor Ademola Adeleke’s educational qualification, alleging that the governor lacks the educational capacity required to govern effectively and arguing that Osun deserves competent and visionary leadership.

“Don’t vote for a governor who doesn’t comprehend governance. Rather, vote for competence and someone with a good educational background,” Oke said.

Earlier, the APC governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), assured residents that better days lie ahead if he is elected governor. He promised to provide good governance, improve infrastructure, create employment opportunities and implement people-oriented programmes that would improve the welfare of residents across the state.

Oyebamiji urged the electorate to come out in large numbers on election day and vote for the APC, assuring them that his administration would fulfil its campaign promises and ensure inclusive development across all parts of Osun State.

Also speaking, APC chieftain Mr. Dotun Babayemi urged the people of Egbedore to ensure that Oyebamiji emerges victorious in the local government by voting massively for the APC.

“You all know that we lost here in the 2023 election. This time around, with your support, we will win in Egbedore. We assure you that when we assume office, you will all enjoy the dividends of good governance,” Babayemi said.