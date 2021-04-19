Otunba Runsewe mourns Rabo, FTAN President

Kindly Share This Story:

Says it will be difficult to forget him

The Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has expressed shock and dismay at the passage of Alhaji Rabo Saleh, President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, FTAN, who passed on yesterday and has been buried according to Moslem rites in Abuja on Friday.

Runsewe described the late Rabo Saleh, a tourism influencer, as an embodiment of humility and lover of the Nigerian culture, saying his sudden passage is a huge loss to the Nigerian cultural tourism community.

“Alhaji Rabo Saleh is like a brother to me, and had in his time here on earth supported the work we are doing at NCAC and in other organisations. The outpouring of grief from all stakeholders in the industry shows how much he was loved and revered by those who came across him while he was alive,” Runsewe said.

The D-G consoled Rabo Saleh’s family and the entire leadership of FTAN. He said efforts should be made to immortalize Rabo.

“We at NCAC send our heartfelt condolences to the family and FTAN. May God rest his soul in peace and forgive his shortcomings. We love Rabo, but we cannot question God. We pray to keep his dreams and tourism values alive,” Runsewe said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: