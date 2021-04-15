Osimhen showers disabled pure water seller, Mary with cash

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles and Napoli Forward, Victor Osimhen, has showered a disabled pure water seller, Mary Daniel, with money to support her business endeavours.

The highly-rated Nigerian hitman, who finished top scorer in the recently concluded 2020 AFCON qualification campaign with five goals., five assists from five games, splashed out the cash o Mary Daniel, whose plight as a special person selling pure water on the streets came to the fore during the week.

In a country where even the able-bodied ones are struggling to eke out a living in tough economic. conditions, Mary Daniel, has been facing a torrid time trying to make ends meet to support herself and her family.

Moved by the difficult. conditions of Mary Daniel, the Napoli record signing of around 90m euros, swiftly swung into action by sending his friends. to check on Mary Daniel before transferring the money.

Speaking after receiving the big cash gift, an ecstatic Mary Daniel burst into tears of joy to appreciate Victor Osimhen for providing succour to her at this critical point in time

“I thank you for this great show of love and kindness to me and pray that God will continue to uplift you in your soccer career as you have deemed it necessary to support a special person like me”, said Mary Daniel, in between tears.

Victor Osimhen can relate to the plight of pure water sellers in Nigeria as he once sold pure water at age six after the passing on of his dear mother. He showed his

Tunde Ednot’s post on Victor Osimhen donation to Mary Daniel went viral, attracting thousands of positive comments for the Napoli striker, who also thanked Tunde Ednot for highlighting his contribution to humanity.

