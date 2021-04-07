Ondo varsity lecturer found dead in his car

Kindly Share This Story:



Dayo Johnson Akure

A lecturer at the Department of Earth Sciences in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, Dr Olatunde Adegbuyi has reportedly been found dead in his car.

The cause of his death remains unknown at the time of filing this report.

A source in the university however told the Vanguard that the late Dr Adegbuyi who recently retired from the institution was however engaged on contract.

Vanguard gathered that his dead body was discovered by residents who noticed his lifeless body in the car parked along Permanent site road in Akungba.

He was said to be hale and hearty when he was seen that Wednesday morning before his demise

A source told newsmen that ” It was a passer-by that first saw him and noticed that he was in the car and his head had dropped and his other body was not moving.

“The person quickly raised the alarm to call the attention of the other residents. On getting there it was discovered that the lecturer has ‘gone. ”

The spokesperson of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the death of the university lecturer.

Ikoro said the investigation had commenced into the matter.

According to him ” When our men got there, it was discovered that there was no sign that the deceased was touched.

” lt is the doctor’s report that could reveal the actual cause of his death.

Ikoro added that “The deceased is over 70 years old”

Contacted, the Head of Media and Protocol of the AAUA, Victor Akinpelumi, also confirmed the development.

Akinpelumi said the deceased was a former lecturer in the university having retired recently.

He said that the university management has commiserated with his family.

