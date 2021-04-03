Omu Resort welcomes first zebra in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

…pledges commitment to wildlife conservation, captive breeding

By Juliet Ebirim

Omu Resort has scored another first in wildlife conservation and captive breeding. The resort located at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos recorded a landmark achievement with the recent delivery of two zebras to the resort.

With the arrival of the zebras, Omu Resort officially becomes one of only a small number of zoos in Africa to have zebras grace their facilities. The development thus increases the numbers of animals in the zoo section of the resort.

Speaking on the achievement, Moji Ibhaze, General Manager of Omu Resort said: “Omu Resort has always been first.

It is a big achievement for us and we are happy to have the zebras as an addition to the other animals we have in our zoo. We are trying to promote conservation and captive breeding. We are thus extremely proud of this landmark recorded.”

Furthermore, Ibhaze said the resort is proud to be pioneering a sea world, adding that a visit would avail visitors a collection of fishes peculiar to Nigerian waters. “Our fishes are kept in wall aquariums and they are all indigenous to Nigerian waters, none is imported.”

Ibhaze reiterated the resort’s commitment to wildlife, adding that the resort intends to bring in more animals especially endangered ones.

According to her, Omu resort is working with Professor (Mrs) Morenikeji of the University of Ibadan towards achieving this dream. “Our eland has also arrived and we are expecting two giraffes in the next eight weeks. We are also currently creating more space to receive our elephants.” She concluded.

