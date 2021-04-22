Oando Foundation, NCF, others clean up Lagos community

Kindly Share This Story:

…Teach students to waste management

Oando Foundation and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, NCF, through a project tagged ‘Clean Our World, COW, recently engaged in the cleaning up of a community in the Ilasamaja area of Lagos State.

The activities were also supported by the Lagos-Isolo Lions Club 404 B-1 led by their President, Mrs Deola Olatunbosun; African Clean-up Initiative, ACI, and members of the community on Baale Street.

Oando Foundation and Sumitomo Chemical expanded the scope of the partnership by initiating this project aimed at promoting environmental education and sustainable action for pupils in target schools and host communities in Lagos State, with the NCF as the implementing partner.

The COW project creates awareness about environmental issues and responsible practices, empower children and teachers in 7 public primary schools and their host communities with the knowledge of plastic recycling and waste management, whilst encouraging the adoption of eco-conscious lifestyles.

Benefitting schools and communities included: Dele Ajomale Schools Complex (I–IV) Ilasamaja, Metropolitan Primary School, Orile-Iganmu, Olisa Primary School and Methodist Primary School, Mushin.

It is estimated that Nigeria generates over 32 million tons of solid waste annually of which 30% is plastic.

There is increased flooding across cities during the rainy season due to clogged drainage systems, directly attributable to poor waste disposal techniques. Education is an essential element of the global response to environmental sustainability.

It helps young people understand and address environmental issues, encourages changes in their attitudes and behaviour, and helps them adapt to climate change-related trends.

Working in collaboration with the Local Government, Community Volunteers, School-Based Management Committee, SBMC, teachers, and students from Olisa Primary School Complex; a clean-up exercise was executed at Mushin Community.

The exercise was part of the planned initiatives to create awareness and sensitize community members about the COW project, whilst promoting cleanliness and proper waste management practices.

Blocked drainages were decluttered, surroundings swept clean, and accumulated waste properly sorted and disposed of.

So far through the COW project launched in October 2020, the following have been achieved: Directedly reached 7994+ children, teachers, government representatives and community members with the knowledge of climate change, sustainable environmental practices and proper waste management approaches and upcycling.

Trained 121 teachers and community members on climate change, waste recycling and upcycling, with early results showing appreciable improvement in their knowledge of sustainable environmental practices.

Recycled 384Kg of plastic waste and proceeds from plastic buyback used to support beneficiary schools, improving teaching, and learning delivery.

Environmental education and proper waste management awareness creation done in 3 communities in Lagos State – Mushin, Ilasamaja and Orile Iganmu.

Donation of Climate Change Teaching and Learning Materials across 7 schools in Lagos State to support knowledge transfer at the schools and community levels. Materials include wall charts, games, puzzles, and tools for upcycling.

Set Up of Environmental Clubs across 7 Schools to support target schools to institutionalize the implementation, maintenance, and improving recycling and environmental sustainability programs. The clubs will encourage and empower pupils to become champions of environment-friendly behaviours in schools and the wider community.

Baseline Assessment / Waste Audit: Was completed across target communities – Orile-Iganmu, Oshodi-Isolo and Mushin; assessing existing waste management knowledge and practices, to provide a premise for effective programme design and implementation.

Replication of COW Training in Mushin & Oshodi-Isolo LGEA: To scale the benefits of the COW environmental training, Mushin LGEA replicated it for additional 20 teachers from 8 schools.]

