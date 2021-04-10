Breaking News
NSF: Lagos edges host Edo to handball final

On 7:29 pmIn News, Sportsby
Team Lagos on Saturday defeated its Edo counterparts to qualify for the final of the handball male event at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

Lagos team thrashed Edo by 38 – 24 to book a ticket for the final match, which would be decided on Sunday.

In the female category, Delta beat Plateau 27 – 22 in a keenly contested match to secure the ticket for the final battle.

Lagos will slug it out with the winner of the second semi final match between Kano and Borno in the male event, Deltan girls will face winner of the encounter between Edo and Kaduna. (NAN)

