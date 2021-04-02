Motivate yourself,Nelson Mudia urges youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian youth Ambassador Nelson Mudia has urged Nigeria youths to be focus despite challenges of life.

Nelson in a message to Nigeria youths said life is full of obstacles but with good mindset, things will get better.

“As youths, we must be focus for a better tomorrow.

“I understand the challenges, we must motivate ourselves with renewed mindset, hope, audacity and doggedness to achieve greatness.

“We shouldn’t give up when faced with challenges rather we should focus more on the future so we can build a better Nigeria.

“The future is now and we must not be distracted from achieving our goals in life.

“We have potentials and we must harness it.

“Nobody we Motivate us than ourselves” .

