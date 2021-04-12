Meet Natalie Workman: OAP, podcast host, role model

Kindly Share This Story:

“I was motivated to be a founding leader in Cardone Ventures by the significant opportunity to and responsibility of helping our clients achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals,” Natalie Workman says.

Formally educated in the fields of economics and social justice, Natalie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Cardone Ventures through her role as Vice President.

“As Vice President of Operations at Cardone Ventures, I have the unique privilege of helping our clients achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals through the growth of their business,” she says.

Adding, she said, “I am of the host of my own podcast, WorkWoman, and I have successfully launched three six-figure courses on leadership development, team alignment, and business growth.”

Natalie believes wholeheartedly in the mission of Cardone Ventures. In her role as VP, she has quickly become a role model for clients and employees alike.

“Cardone Ventures, a consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, helps individuals and business owners attain their person, professional, and financial goals,” she explains.

“The Cardone Ventures team of experts helps business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective of all aspects, such as operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Venture’s focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $50 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business.”

She adds, “Through each conference call, webinar, podcast, and recording training course, I am changing the lives and families of American and international business owners, their employees, and even their customers. This same motivation is what drives me to get out of my comfort zone, expand my belief lid, and daily push myself to 10X my life and the lives of those around me.”

Natalie believes in the power of aligning people with business goals through operational and financial integration. She’s devoted to showing business owners how to create a culture that engages employees while simultaneously ensuring the business mission, values, and goals are shared and aligned.

“I was inspired to get into the business consulting industry because I knew Cardone Ventures could bring immense value by filling a vacuum in available consulting services. There is no other organization expertly helping individuals and business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. I resolutely believe that Cardone Ventures, the WorkWoman podcast, 10X People Skills, and People Essentials are changing the lives of business owners, employees, and female professionals.”

