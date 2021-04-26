Measures to enhance security in Owerri cause traffic gridlock

Kindly Share This Story:

Measures initiated by security agencies to beef up surveillance in Owerri have resulted in traffic gridlocks in major roads in the state capital and its environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the traffic situation in the city on Monday, reports that the roads leading to the state Government House, Custodial Centre, and Police Headquarters were barricaded by security operatives.

The measures were taken in the wake of successive security breaches in the state, including the attacks on police formations, Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s home in Omuma on Saturday, and Sunday’s robbery attack on motorists in Orji Owerri.

The development left many commuters and motorists stranded in the different parts of the city. Some motorists, who spoke on the situation, said the measures were necessary to enable the security agencies to contain the rising wave of insecurity in the state.

A teacher, Mr Charles Iwuchukwu, said the recent security challenges had led to fear and panic among residents of the state.

Iwuchukwu commended the initiatives by security agencies to beef up security for lives and property of the people.

He appealed to the heads of security agencies in the state to embark on more actions to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Also, a motorist, Mr Obinna Azubike, said the heavy traffic was expected because of the security situation in the state.

Azubike advised residents of Owerri to cooperate with the security agencies and avoid suspicious association.

A seamstress, Mrs Amarachi Akachukwu, also advised residents, especially the youths, to avoid large gatherings and mind the type of company they keep.

NAN recalls that the police command on Saturday urged residents not to panic but remain law-abiding, saying that the situation was under control.

