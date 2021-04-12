Breaking News
Man, 28, dies in open water in Kano

A 28 -year- old man, Rabiu Do on Monday, died in open water at Gwazaye village, Gwale Local Government Area in Kano
A statement issued to newsmen in Kano by Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the State Service, said the incident occurred on Monday.

“We received a distress call at Dorayi Babba from Police Divisional Crime Officer, Saifullahi Bello, at about 12:27 p.m.
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team at about 12:35 p.m to the scene.’’

Abdullahi said that Dorayi’s was brought out of the water dead and his corpse was handed over to Divisional Crime Officer, Saifullahi Bello.

Abdullahi said the victim went swimming when he drowned in the water.

