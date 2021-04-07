Maltina reaffirms commitment to sharing happiness, empowers Makoko indigene

Kindly Share This Story:

In demonstration of its corporate philosophy of sharing happiness, Nigeria’s number one malt brand – Maltina, brought a new wave of excitement for the Makoko community as they gifted an indigene – who featured in the recently launched TVC – a brand new grill and gave the Community Head an opportunity to experience modern technology for the first time.

The event which took place on the 6th of April, 2021 at the Makoko community on the coast of Mainland Lagos, was a wholesome experience for both the Community Leaders and the members of the community at large.

Speaking on the event, Senior Brand Manager, Elohor Olumide-Awe, said, “The people of Makoko have been tremendously pleasant to us from the beginning to the end of our TVC production. And as part of our commitment to inspiring people and communities to share moments of happiness, we set out to transform the business model of the famous IYA ELEJA who is a fish seller here in Makoko, by gifting her her very own grill. We also brought our Virtual Reality gear so that the Baale can experience modern technology – something he never thought he would be able to do.”

“We are truly honoured to be able to do this for the people of Makoko, and we will continue to live up to our commitment to sharing happiness to other communities where we work”, she concluded.

With a unique focus on being more than a malt brand, Maltina has continued to utilise its resources to keep its promise of meeting the needs of Nigerians through exciting and innovative events as well as generous donations.

