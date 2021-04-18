Breaking News
Macaulay extols Otuaro at 53 

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has said the Deputy Governor of the State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro has been at the forefront of those crusading for unity, peace and visible development of the Niger Delta region of the country.

Macaulay in a statement to facilitate with the Deputy Governor on his 53rd birthday anniversary said that Otuaro has exhibited some canny virtues of humility and commitment in his public and private life.

He said: “The Deputy Governor has demonstrably pointed the way to peace and growth of the Niger Delta region.

“Also, it is worthy of note to say that Otuaro has turned out to be a committed technocrat and administrator over the years”.

Macaulay prayed to God to grant him divine health and the enabling strength to continue in the good service for the people, the State and the nation.

