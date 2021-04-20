Kidnapped Ekiti monarch released, hospitalised

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The traditional ruler, Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, who was kidnapped by suspected gunmen last week Thursday has been released from captivity.

Oba Oyewumi was kidnapped in his palace by gunmen, who scaled the fence and invaded his apartment around 8.30pm on that day.

The kidnappers later contacted the family last Saturday and demanded a N20 million ransom to secure his release.

Confirming his release, Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the monarch had been left off the hook and reunited with his family.

“I can confirm to you that the monarch had been released from captivity. He had also reunited with his family.

“However, he is presently receiving medical care in one of the facilities in the state as a result of the trauma he passed through”.

Abutu added that the Command was not aware of any ransom paid to secure the monarch’s release, saying his freedom was necessitated by the concerted actions taken by the police and other security agencies.

Also, the Ekiti Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig Gen. Joe Komolafe, said the release of the traditional ruler was secured at Obbo Ayegunle, Ekiti Local Government area of Kwara State with the support of the Vigilante members in Kwara State for the Amotekun operatives.

Komolafe said, “When we went into the bush, we tracked the traditional ruler to the area, the Vigilante from Kwara State joined our team and we were able to rescue him in the night in the forest at Obbo-Ile, Kwara State.

“No ransom was paid. We have brought him home and he is currently receiving medical attention”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: