JIFORM grieves over Odumakin’s death

…Says Afenifere, Nigeria lost a Gem

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

JOURNALISTS International Forum For Migration, JIFORM, Saturday, expressed sadness over the sudden demise of the National Publicity Secretary of the Apex Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin.

JIFORM in a statement by its President, Ajibola Abayomi said the death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin “remains a rude shock and one of the saddest incidents that forced an unprepared sorrowful reaction from JIFORM.

While condoling the Yoruba nation over the death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, a brave activist, Ajibola decried that Afenifere and Nigeria have lost a rare gem.

The JIFORM with over 300 Journalists across the globe covering migration matters, described the death of the Afenifere’s spokesperson “as a painful exit of a resourceful journalist who dedicated the greater part of his life to humanity and the struggle for the enthronement of good governance and justice for all Nigerians.

“Odumakin, you left at a time Nigeria and indeed the Yoruba nation need your service most. No doubt you were an accomplished right activist, crusader and a renowned figure with passion for your calling and the entire Yoruba nation, you spoke for eloquently with pride.

“We shall continue to miss you. You have left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. My personal encounters with you will remain evergreen in my heart as I am yet to come to terms with the reality that you are no more. I pray for the repose of your soul and ask that the almighty should comfort your lovely wife and my dear sister, Dr Joe-Okei Odumakin, who fondly calls me the ‘People News Editor’.

“Dr Joe-Okei, although a part of your body may have departed, JIFORM prays that one that has the power to make the dry bone rise again, shall lift your spirit and renew your strength. We share your pain.”

Recalling memories of his encounters with the Odumakins, Ajibola said; “I cherish the moments we shared together, the love and the spirit of activism.

“With nostalgia I recall how your wife narrated to me how both of you met as love birds at the University of Ilorin many years ago during the dark days of late General Sani Abacha’s regime as a military dictator in Nigeria from which I coined a banner headline that says ‘what Abacha joined together at Uni-Ilorin’ in one of our weekend editions while on duty at the Independent Newspapers”.

He said Odumakin carried out his duty as the Spokesman of the entire Yoruba nation with the energy of the youth combined with the wisdom of the elders as a trained Journalist deeply rooted in the culture of his people.

He said: “Each time we read his position on national issues, we are always proud of his faultless-intellectual submissions.

“JIFORM commiserates with the Afenifere, Yoruba nation and indeed Nigeria at large because a big Iroko tree has fallen at its prime, what a tragedy and an irreparable loss to all of us. ‘Egbon’, rest in peace”.

