Imo residents speak on attacks on police stations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Some residents of Imo state have bared their minds on why they think the attacks on public institutions in the state may have continued for the past three months.

Some residents who spoke to Vanguard yesterday in Owerri, weaved it around politically sponsored as well as issues of intimidation, marginalization of the Southeast region especially their youths.

Just as others claimed that the attacks were a way to draw attention to the challenges of the Igbos in the country.

Among those who made their feelings known was a Chieftain of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Vincent Amadi, he said: “Assuming we give these attacks to the members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Also read:

“We know the fact that the Igbos are marginalized, lopsidedness in the federal appointments.

“Neglect of the youths of the Southeast region, killings of the young agitators, plot against the Igbos not to produce the next Nigeria president of Igbo extraction and level of sufferings from bad leadership many others are making the youths feel so bad.

However, Amadi said that, when the youths saw that these things were not given any attention, “They now call for freedom from bondage to have their own country. I have no reason to say it is political.”

But, Vanguard went further to ask the President of Igbo National Council, INC, Chilos Godsent, he disagreed to an extent, he insisted that the attacks were politically motivated.

Godsent said: “The attacks are politically motivated to achieve political goals. We have DSS, Police, Army, and another security outfit in the state and you want us to believe that they are somewhere and allow the hoodlums to cause these damages to public institutions. Is that what you want us to believe?

“Nobody can succeed in this kind of attacks without the corporation of security operatives. We have said several times that we suspect a conspiracy. One thing I must add is that the security operatives lacked capacity and knowledge in intelligence gathering.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: