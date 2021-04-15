 Ika youths hail Buhari for appointing Irabor as CDS 

Kindly Share This Story:

The leadership of Ika Youth Association (Otu Uche Onye Edue), Warri Branch, yesterday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing General Lucky Irabor as the new Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) and for promoting him to the rank of General.

The statement described the appointment as the best thing to happen in the military hierarchy in recent time.

The group described General Irabor as an illustrious son and a worthy ambassador of Ika nation who has contributed his quota to nation-building.

Mr Raymond Adaigbe, President of Ika Youth Association, Warri Branch, who spoke to newsmen in Warri, said Ika people at home and in the diaspora are grateful to President Buhari for the appointment of General Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff.

He said the choice of General Irabor for the post of Chief of Defence was borne out of his earlier accomplishments in his sojourn as a professional soldier who has committed so much to the success of the wellbeing of Nigerians.

According to Adaigbe, Nigeria is lucky to have him on the saddle because he is a tested and proven war general.

Mr Kenneth Omojeva, Secretary-General of Ika Youth Association (Otu Uche Onye Edue) Warri Branch, who also spoke expressed the group’s appreciation for the gesture.

Speaking further, he said: ‘‘President Buhari made a good decision by picking General Irabor to serve in the defence portfolio. Judging by his antecedents in the various posts he held, he is a round peg in a round hole. He is fit for the assignment now squarely on his shoulders’’.

He pledged the support and prayers of the Ika people for Irabor.

‘‘Nigerians should not leave President Muhammadu Buhari in the lursh but all hands must be on deck to assist him to achieve the Next Level Agenda because Nigeria belongs to all of us, ” he added.

