Buhari, a principled leader who trusted his team – Gen. Irabor

Former CDS, Gen. Lucky Irabor(left) and late former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

By Evelyn Usman

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, (Rtd) has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as “a disciplined and deeply principled leader” who placed quiet trust in those he appointed and embodied a rare kind of leadership.

The General in a statement,said the news of Buhari’s passing came to him as a shock , as well as to most Nigerians, at home and in the diaspora.

Irabor, who led the Nigerian Armed Forces under Buhari, painted a portrait of a Commander-in-Chief who was as steady as he was silent.

Reflecting on his first personal encounter with the late President, Irabor recounted, “Before he appointed me as Chief of Defence Staff on January 26,2021, I had never met him personally. Like many Nigerians, I knew him only from a distance,through the pages of history, the news, and the reverence with which he was spoken of in military circles.

He said It was only after his appointment that he knew the man behind the public image.

“In our very first meeting, he looked me in the eye and said, I have never met you before, but I have heard of your performance. I hope you will not disappoint.’That moment has never left me.”

He added poignantly, “In President Buhari, I encountered a disciplined and deeply principled leader. A soldier’s soldier. A man who said little but listened intently and deeply. He placed implicit trust in those he appointed,never micromanaging, never second-guessing

” It was, perhaps, this quiet trust that some may have misunderstood or even taken for granted. But to me, it revealed a depth of character and a rare kind of leadership”, he stated.

General Irabor added that the late former President supportes the military.

He said: “As Commander-in-Chief, he gave unwavering support to the Armed Forces under my watch, within the limits of the nation’s resources.He trusted our judgment and believed in our capacity as I assured him that we would never make excuses. He believed in us that failure was not an end,it was a lesson to be learned, a stepping stone to future success.

Irabor’s tribute also recalled moments of humility and flexibility in Buhari’s leadership. He noted that his late former boss “had the humility to yield to superior arguments when convinced by reason, especially on matters of national security. I recall two distinct occasions when I respectfully asked him to reconsider directives relayed through his staff. After hearing my perspective, he promptly reversed those decisions without ego, without hesitation. That moment defined, for me, the essence of true leadership.”

He added that at National Security Council meetings, the late President’s stamina and patience left a lasting impression. “I was often struck by his endurance sitting for hours, attentive and composed, never once calling for a break. I once asked him, half in jest, how he found the patience and strength. He only smiled,” Irabor reminisced.

In his tribute, the General acknowledged Buhari’s humanity. “Yes, like every mortal, he had his flaws. But within the man I knew President Muhammadu Buhari, I saw a patriot who loved Nigeria deeply and gave of himself sacrificially.”

Irabor expressed profound gratitude for the chance to serve under Buhari’s leadership, saying ,“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served in his administration, to have walked a part of this journey of nation-building with him.

“On behalf of my family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the former First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, the entire family, friends, and all who mourn this national loss. May you find comfort in the knowledge that your husband, father, and friend served with dignity, honour, and integrity.”

“To my Commander-in-Chief, my Principal,President Muhammadu Buhari, at the sound of the Last Post, rest well. You fought the good fight. May your soul find eternal peace in the bosom of the Almighty.”