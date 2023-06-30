Former Chief of Defence Staff, Irabor pulled out of service

By Kingsley Omonobi

The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Eluonye Irabor (rtd) has been officially pulled out of the Nigerian Armed Force in a colourful parade at Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja.

The pulling out parade is part of military tradition honouring retiring Generals which was well attended by the new Chief of Defence Staff, Major General CG Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen TA Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar

Governor Sheriff Oborewori of Delta State, Mr. Boss Mustapha, former SGF and Past Chiefs of Defence, Army, Navy, Air Staff, including Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (rtd), Gen Alexander Ogomudia, Gen Martins Agwai, Admiral Ola Sa’ad Ibrahim and Gen Olonisakin (rtd) and Irabor’s 34 Regular Course mates attended the ceremony.

The event which involved a march past by the officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air force was graced by members of DEPOWA, NAOWA, NOWA, and families and friends of the Irabors from Delta State.

General Lucky Irabor was born on October 5, 1965. He is from Ika South of Delta State and he is a member of regular course 34 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

On the 26th January 2021 he was appointed the Chief of Defence Staff by President Buhari Muhammadu Buhari.

General Lucky Irabor was the Chief of Defence, Training and Operations (CDTOP) at the Defence Headquarters before his sppointment as CDS.

He is an Alumnus of the Ghana Armed Forces Staff College Ghana, the National Defence College Bangladesh and Harvard Kennedy School of Government Executive Programme, USA.

He is a trained Engineer from Obafemi Awolowo University and holds Masters Degrees from the University of Ghana, Accra, and Bangladesh University of Professionals, Dhaka.

As the CDTOPs, he oversaw training and operations in the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the direction of the Chief of Defence Staff.

At several times he served as the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, North-East Nigeria as well as Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Basin Area.