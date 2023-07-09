Nigeria’s Security guaranteed with Musa as CDS—Irabor

Lucky Irabor

Erstwhile Chief of the Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor (retd), has said that the peace of the nation is guaranteed with the appointment of Major General Chris Musa as his successor, saying that a better officer could have been difficult to find.

Irabor spoke at a reception organized for him by the Ika nation in Agbor, yesterday, just as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori urged all other ethnic nationalities in Delta and Nigeria to emulate the unity of the Ika nation which, he said, led to the kind of reception that attracted dignitaries from across the nation.

The reception, populated by serving and retired generals led by the CDS, Major-General Musa, accompanied by his wife.,also had former defence and army chiefs including General Alex Ogomudia, Lt General Azubike Ihejirika.

Also present were the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Mr Monday Onyeme,Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Chairman of Thisday/Arise News, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chief Nduka Irabor, the Dein of Agbor, Dr Benjamin Ikenchukwu, the Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeziormor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo and Senator Uche Ekwunife.

Asserting that the peace of the nation was guaranteed with the appointment of Gen Musa and the new Service Chiefs, Irabor said:

“I am glad that your pedigree is well known and I am happy that no other person was chosen to be the chief of defence staff at this time. Let me use this opportunity to assure the nation that with CG Musa as CDS we certainly are well pleased and the security and defence of our nation is in good hands.

“The growth and development of the armed forces is in good hands and so be rest assured that Musa along with his team of service chiefs will do the best to ensure that they increase or escalate the approaches that we have established to ensure that within our nation that there will be no problem of insecurity.”

Admiring the turnout of dignitaries across the nation and the presence of the different clans in Ika Nation at the ceremony, Oborevwori said:

“You can see that this is not a hired crowd. You can see that the unity of the Ika nation has brought about this hosting. God will bless Ika nation.

“As governor it is my duty to encourage other ethnic nationalities to continue to unite and to host their own and that will spur them to continue to do more”.