IGP visits Imo bombed police headquarters, correctional service

By Chinonso Alozie

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, will today visit the bombed police headquarters in Owerri.

The Imo state police public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

The IGP is said to have planned to also visit the bombed facilities of the Owerri Correctional center, where hoodlums linked to the members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, were said to have freed thousands of inmates.

Vanguard gathered that the IGP, would be having special security meetings to discuss the way forward.

