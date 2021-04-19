Gunmen attack Police Zone 13 in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen have allegedly attacked the Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 13 Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, leaving two police operatives critically injured.

It was further learnt that the gunmen, numbering at least 20, torched some offices and scores of vehicles parked on the premises.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nkiru Nwode, confirmed the attack in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka.

Nwode explained that the attackers threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices on vehicles parked within the precints of the zonal headquarters.

She stated that two officers sustained bullet wounds during the shootout and were receiving treatment in the hospital.

She stated that operatives repelled the bandits from gaining access to the armoury.

“One of the criminal elements was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire between the police and attackers, while many of the gang members escaped with gunshot wounds.

“One L7A2 General-Purpose Machine Gun, 92 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one locally-made smoke pistol and an axe were recovered by the police,” she stated.

She also stated that the police were on the trail of the suspects and hoped they would be caught and made to face justice.

