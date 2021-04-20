FUOYE suspends registrar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Registrar of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti FUOYE, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya, has been suspended by the Governing Board of the institution over alleged misconduct.

Consequently, the Deputy Registrar at the VC’s office, Mr. Mufutau Ibrahim, has been appointed by the University Council, as Acting Registrar of FUOYE.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Wole Balogun, revealed that Odusanya was suspended to give room for an unhindered investigation into allegations of misconduct leveled against him over irregularities in recent appointments.

The statement further revealed that Odusanya’s suspension was conveyed to him in a letter dated April 20, 2021, and signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina. The letter was also copied to all appropriate quarters of the University community.

Odusanya’s letter of suspension, which was entitled: ‘Suspension From the University”, reads in part: “You would please note that consequent upon the consideration of the report of the Committee on the review of appointments made in the University from August 1, 2020, to February 2021 by Council, you were recently queried via our memo Ref. No: FUOYE/VC/CD/007 dated 6th April 2021, for the act of misconduct in the appointments.

“The staff Disciplinary Committee which was constituted by Council has considered your written representation and found it unacceptable to exculpate you from the act of misconduct.

“In line with the Regulations Governing the Conditions of Service of Senior Staff on CONTIS 06 and the above in the University, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, on behalf of Council, has directed that your appointment be suspended from the University with half salary, with immediate effect, pending the determination of the case against you.

When contacted, the embattled Registrar confirmed the suspension, saying he has received the letter.

“I have been given the letter. I received it today when I got to the office and I have no further comment on this issue”, Odusanya said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: