Financial reform: We‘re open to ideas – AGF

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The federal government is open to valuable ideas from stakeholders on the on-going public sector financial management reforms.

The Accountant General of the Federation, (AGF) Mr. Ahmed Idris, declared this when he received the Partners of Ernst and Young (EY) in Abuja, according to a statement by the Director of Press, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike.

“We are open to new ideas, we are open to value addition, we believe if we get critical stakeholders, we can achieve even more successes in the reform initiatives” he said.

He, however, told the delegation led by the Advisory Leader (West Africa) Mr. Ben Afudego, that his team did not want a generalized approach.

“The OAGF does not want a generalized approach, we want specifics. No more talking and meeting, we want to achieve results. As much as we want improvements in our system and value addition, we don’t want generalized approach, we want specific approach. Come up with specific things you can do to add value, we want results”, Mr. Idris said.

The AGF said that the overall success of the initiatives was hinged on implementation of result-oriented ideas and called on stakeholders that can add value to government’s effort to come up.

He advocated for a strong collaboration between some Treasury Departments and EY Consulting to drive government reforms with the application of technology as he advises for specific areas and not the generalized style of approach.

The AGF noted that individuals not directly involved in the implementation of the reforms were in a better position to assess the efforts of the Federal Government. He expressed government’s readiness to accept ideas that would help correct whatever anomaly is observed.

