Ex beauty queen floats foundation on mental heath

Former Face of Nigeria beauty queen and model, Yetunde Savage has come up with an intervention programme called “Mental Health First-aid Support Group Community Program” aimed at helping people dealing with mental health, bipolar disorder, self harm, clinical depression, drug addiction and other mental health related challenges.

Yetunde, in a chat with Vanguard disclosed that the programme that starts on April 8, 2021 is to coincide with her birthday. She noted that having experienced this challenge at some point in the past, she understands the traumatic situation those in that category pass through, while wishing to contribute her quota to the society.

Under the guise of name tag: “F.A.L.L.E.N FOUNDATION PROJECT: Mental Health/Drug Addiction Awareness”, Yetunde said, “With the awareness drive targeted at youths, starting in Surulere and proceeding to other cities and rural communities in Lagos State, the innovative new peer-to-peer programme empowers people to support each other in times of crisis, while trying to overcome their mental health and drug addiction.”

According to Yetunde, “The purpose of the project is for everyone who is affected with such challenges to learn about mental illnesses including how to identify and respond to a developing mental health issue.

” Another, is a 5-step action plan to help people facing with mental health problem or crisis and highlighting the importance of involving responsible and trusted adult aside a mental heath expert,” she added.

The founder, born in Surulere, a suburb of Lagos, she grew up in the midst and atmosphere of these claims. Her story is one for the books any day, she has suffered and had her fair share of mental instability and depression. She did not give up and chased her dreams despite these distractions, and today she wants to give back to the society and impact lives of people struggling with the mental heath crisis.

