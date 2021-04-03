Easter: FRSC deploys 1,181 Marshals for patrol in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Rivers said it has deployed 357 Regular Marshals and 824 Special Marshals for the Special Easter Patrols in the state.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Salisu Galadunci disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Galadunci said that the move was aimed at ensuring the free flow of traffic in all nooks and cranny of the state.

“Patrolling black spots and making FRSC visible in the state would go a long way in reducing accidents especially during the Easter celebration which is bound to increase activities on our roads,” he said.

The sector commander also said about 20 patrol vehicles would be used for the exercise covering 11 routes in the entire state.

“Two tow trucks have also been placed on standby to assist remove broken down vehicles that may cause obstructions on major roads,” he said.

Galadunci said the command was in partnership with the State Ministry of Transportation and other security agencies in its effort to ensure successful special Easter patrol.

“We are in collaboration with other security agencies like the Police, DSS, and the NSCDC; the senergy is expected to strengthen prompt actions and responses wherever the need arises.

“Twenty Junior cadre officers have also been assigned supervision and monitoring during the exercise,” the sector commander said.

He further said that the patrolmen would ensure roads within the state were free from obstruction, having been equipped to manage incidents of road obstruction either reported or sighted.

“The patrolmen will also carry out aggressive public safety enlightenment at various motor parks within the state,” he said.

He said that the command would not tolerate indiscriminate violation of road traffic rules, urging road users to imbibe good driving culture during the season.



