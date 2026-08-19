Police kill two suspected robbers, recover AK-47 in Anambra

Police

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The Anambra State Police Command has killed two suspected armed robbers and recovered an AK-47 rifle during a shootout with suspected criminals at Eziowele, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The command said the incident occurred after operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, received credible intelligence about the presence of suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in the area.

According to the command, the operatives swiftly mobilised to the location and engaged the suspects after they opened fire on sighting the police team.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said two of the suspects sustained fatal gunshot injuries during the ensuing exchange of fire, while other members of the gang fled with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

Ikenga said the operatives recovered one AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing four rounds of live ammunition, one pump-action gun and five live cartridges from the scene.

He said the command had commenced further investigations and intensified efforts to track down the fleeing suspects.

Ikenga reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-led and proactive operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and protecting residents across the state.

He urged members of the public to continue providing security agencies with credible information that could assist in preventing criminal activities and apprehending fleeing suspects.