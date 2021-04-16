Don’t be deceived, life is competitive, Adeboye tells members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

AGAINST the belief that once Christians are in Christ all will be rosy, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye recently told his members that life’s journey is not that of bread and butter.

Pastor Adeboye made the statement during the church’s monthly April thanksgiving service and special prayer for those who are trusting God for future partners, single parents and their families at the national headquarters of the church in Ebute-meta, Lagos.

In his sermon themed: ‘Destined To Win’, the respected cleric warned that Christians should not be deceived as life was a combination of competition and warfare.

In his words: “Life itself is a competition. We daily pray that we get better than our contemporaries, that itself is an example of competition.

“Much more than a competition, life is warfare. When you look at the battles facing you, you realise that life is warfare for you as a child of God. In the warfare you will win.

“The more you are blessed, the greater the enemies you attract. In the name of the one who is called The Almighty, you will win”.

He, however, encouraged Christians to put their trust in the victory provided by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Also addressing journalists after the programme, Middle East Continent Overseer, RCCG, Pastor Funso Odesola called on Nigerian leaders to shun selfish living.

He stressed that most politicians in Nigeria were only concerned about getting to the top of their political ladders instead of showing genuine concern for the welfare of the citizens.

Odesola in a chat with journalists on the incessant strikes in the education and health sectors, said it was disheartening that the nation was collapsing, while the leaders looked away.

In his words: “This is the only time we have people in government who do not address any issues regarding the people except talking about their ambitions.

“It is very disheartening but that doesn’t mean that God won’t work things out. Some people only make noise in the House of Representatives thinking they are doing something. We voted for the leaders we want, maybe we assumed, presumed or were misinformed,” he said.

