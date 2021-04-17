Don Kakulus Records signs new artistes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

A newly established record label, Don Kakulus Records (DKR) has signed on two artists, UF and Fizydel.

According to the CEO, both artists have the skills and talent to compete with their counterparts in the music industry.

Speaking on the new signings, the CEO of DKR, Oluleke Anthony Olaiya noted that the mission is to lead a lifestyle of entertainment while focusing on the development, delivery and the growing entertainment industry across Nigeria and diaspora through the production and promotion of high-quality sounds.

Also read:

“These new artists are different and unique in their own way and I bet the industry isn’t ready for the kind of vibe they are bringing. DKR is all about good music for everyone”

On what prompted his decision to float a record label, he said “Basically, music inspired the label. Music has always been a part of my life since childhood. I was in the studio recording one day when a line came to my head and I recorded it. A few months later, I was brainstorming with my team on materializing the vision I had in my head of a label, and Don Kakulus was born as it was the only available name”.

Igere Solomon Ufuoma (UF) graduated from the polytechnic of Auchi where he obtained an O.N.D in Business Administration. While Fizydel, born Bodunde Oladele Joshua, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. His genre of music is Afro-pop and R&B.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: