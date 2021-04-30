‘COVID-19 triggers surge in Nigeria’s e-commerce sector’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

The Chairman, Krisoral Group of Companies based in Anambra State, Dr Oranu Chidume, has said that COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in Nigeria’s e-commerce sector with an accelerated digital transformation.

In a Keynote address with the theme, “Entrepreneurship As The Engine of Economic Development: The Nigeria’s Experience in COVID-19 Era,” at the Faculty of Management Science, Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojuwkwu, University (COOU), Igbaram in Anambra State, made available to Vanguard, Chidume noted that the pandemic brought challenges which have tasked the local entrepreneurs in the country, adding that COVID 19 pandemic made the world awaken to the realization that entrepreneurs must keep innovating and evolving.

He also identified an in-depth understanding of financial literacy as the foremost prerequisite to entrepreneurial development, adding that the ability to understand and effectively use various financial, including personal financial management, budgeting and investing was of utmost importance.

He said financial literacy exposes entrepreneurs to the knowledge of budget management, procedures, credit management and financial risks of business operations amongst others.

Kindly Share This Story: