COAS confirms attacks on troops by Boko Haram in Mainok, other formations in recent weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt General Ibrahim Atahiru has confirmed defeat on his troops’ locations in Mainok and other formations by dreaded members of the Boko Haram sect.

He said, in war, there is no way troops would always claim victory over their enemies, as sometimes the opposite is the direction.

General Atahiru stated this in an interview with newsmen on Thursday at 7 Div, Maimalari Cantonment/ Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri while on Operational Visit, and to also see wounded soldiers.

Recalled that a few days ago, suspected members of terrorists dislodged military Base in Kamuya village in Biu Local Government Area and recently Mainok in Kaga Local Government Area where dozens of soldiers were killed with the destruction of arms and ammunitions last Sunday.

Also read:

Fielding questions from Journalists, Attahiru said, the Nigerian Army under the support of President Muhammadu Buhari will take on Boko Haram decisively as troops have defeated Boko Haram severally.

He added that troops are committed to ending the war and other security challenges such as banditry and kidnapping among other crimes bedevilling some parts of the country.

His words: “Even though some of our troop’s locations in Mainok and other formations were attacked by members of Boko Haram sect, we would not accept defeat.

“In war, there is no way troops would always claim victory over its enemies, the Nigerian Army under the support of President Muhammadu Buhari will take on Boko Haram decisively as troops have defeated Boko Haram severally.

“Troops are committed to ending the war and other security challenges such as banditry and kidnapping among other crimes bedevilling some parts of the country.

“We are committed to the focus of the entire operations which is total annihilation of Boko Haram from Nigeria.” Said Gen Attahiru.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: