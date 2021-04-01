Breaking News
Buhari mourns ex-Personal Secretary, Baba Marafa

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of his former Personal Secretary at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), Mohammed Baba Marafa.

In a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja, the president said:

“I’m personally devastated by the death of Mohammed Baba Marafa who had served as my Secretary at the PTF and I am proud of his record of dedication, hard work and loyalty.

”The late Marafa did his job with great passion and zeal, and these are qualities that earn a subordinate the respect and trust of his boss.”

Buhari conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Lamido of Adamawa, the Waziri family of Adamawa and the Alkali Hamma Joda family as well as the Adamawa State Government over the passing of Marafa.

