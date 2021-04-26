Breaking: Hours after killing 9 security operatives, gunmen kill 5 soldiers in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely 24 hours after the death of nine security operatives in Rivers, unidentified gunmen, Monday attacked the camp at Abua, in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, killing nine soldiers.

Yesterday, the nine victims were said to have been killed in different security check points in the state.

Vanguard Source said the invaders attacked four security check points on the Owerri-Port Harcourt road. He noted that four policemen, three Nigeria Customs operatives and two soldiers, believed to be Airforce personnel in the JTF were the victims of the attack.

Similarly, on Monday morning, unknown gunmen stormed a camp at Abua and killed five soldiers. The incident was confirmed by two top security personnel in Rivers State.

In view of these, the ChannelsTv said that all heads of security agencies in Rivers State are currently at a meeting at the headquarters of the Rivers State Police Command, ostensibly to re-strategise ahead of the new scale of insecurity in the state.

