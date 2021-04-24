Bandits are daily sacking our villages — Gov Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has expressed worry about the continued invasion and sacking of villagers from their ancestral homes in different parts of the state which he said has been increasing the population of Internally displaced Persons in the various camps across the state. In the past three days, there had been more influx of more displaced persons from Chiro, Kuchi and Guni to IDP Camp in Gwada.

The Governor, while empathizing with the displaced persons, said security efforts were being intensified to bring an enduring solution to the incessant attacks by the bandits.

“Government is not unmindful of the precarious situation you found yourselves in as we are making frantic efforts to intervene and ensure that your communities are rid of those criminal elements and made safe for your return,” he remarked.

Governor Sani Bello acknowledged the fact that most of the displaced persons were predominantly farmers and needed to go back to their homes ahead of the coming rainy season.

