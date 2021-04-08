47 prisoners regain freedom in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

The newly appointed Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Bashir, granted freedom to 47 inmates awaiting trials in four federal custodian centres in the state.

It would be recalled that Justice Aisha was recently confirmed by the National Judicial Commission and subsequently appointed as the acting CJ in December last year following the retirement of Justice Sulieman Dikko.

The first woman Chief Judge in Nasarawa state, made the release Thursday in Wamba Local Government Area during a tour of the custodian centres since her assumption of office in December last year.

The acting CJ said the visit was in compliance with the presidential directive to decongest custodian facilities as part of measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to the CJ, breakdown of the inmates released showed that 30 were released from Lafia Custodian Centre Nasarawa six, Keffi eight and Wamba Custodian Centre three respectively.

“Under my watch, the judiciary in the state would work seriously toward ensuring speedy administration of justice as well as tackle the menace of justice stagnation.

Criminal Justice Committee in the state would soon come up with modalities to ensure that those whose cases were stagnated for so many years without progress get their cases concluded and justice delivered”, the CJ declared

She directed that names of inmates that had stayed for five years and above be compiled for onward submission to the Executive Governor of the state for pardon.

“We recommend to the governor to grant them pardon as part of efforts to ensure that justice is served as well as decongest custodian facilities,” the CJ added.

While commending the authorities of the Custodian Centres for teaching the inmates various skills and enrolling those interested in education at the Open University, she said such steps would truly rehabilitate the inmates and make them useful after serving their jail term.

She advised those released to work hard to convince society that they are changed and make society have confidence in them.

The CJ was accompanied in the visit by judges, Legal Aids Council of Nigeria. Human Right Commission, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

