11 killed, many injured in Kwara  road mishap

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

No fewer than 11 persons were killed and several others injured in a ghastly auto-crash that occurred on Sunday, in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The town is one of the communities in Kwara North that is situated close to the outskirt of Ilorin.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the fatal accident which occurred around 6:35 am at Shao Junction was due to over-speeding by a commercial vehicle that rammed into an articulated bus.

While the victim’s corpses have been taken to UITH, others who were reportedly injured during the mishap have been admitted at various clinics and hospitals for treatment.

Contacted, the Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Jonathan Owoade confirmed the incident.

