Zugacoin makes its first conversion into Fiat currency

Zugacoin Crypocurrency, founded in 2020 by Nigerian Archbishop Sam Zuga has successfully made its first conversion into Fiat currency.

The archbishop had unveiled his Cryptocurrency platform called Zugacoin on 1st of December 2020, which he said is intended to be used to alleviate poverty and unemployment in Africa.

However, few months later, the currency continues to rise in CoinMarket Cap and other Exchange platforms.

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Zugacoin recorded the ground breaking history.

“Let it be on record all over the world that ZUGACOIN was first Cashed out/ withdrawn/ changed into Fiat currency on 3rd March 2021 by 13 minutes after 11 Antemeridiam (a.m) Nigerian time against all odds. When God says YES nobody can say no.

With God all things are possible.

All things are possible to him that believes,” the philanthropic Cleric also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall announced.

With this feat, Zugacoin can be withdrawn into any Fiat currency of choice successfully without hitches.

The currency which is first of it’s kind in Africa Specially is created to help Nigerians and other Africans at large to alleviate poverty and unemployment in terms of buying and trading

Zugacoin is owned by Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga a Tiv Indigene of Benue State, Nigeria is expected to hit 1,000,000 Dollars before the end of 2021.

