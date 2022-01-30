Archbishop Professor Sam Zuga has promised to better the lives of Nigerians through his Crypocurrency, Zugacoin.

The cleric who is the world’s first professor of digital economy penned a letter to Nigerian government pledging to lift over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Sam Zuga through the letter to the President of Nigeria, Muhammad Buhari stated his plans to also reduce the country’s constant borrowing or proffer solutions to totally eradicate it, if he is given the privilege to interface with the President.

Sam Zuga’s Letter to the President reads: “Samzuga Business empire LLC Dubai is the creator of the first Cryptocurrency in Africa and the first 3-in1 cryptocurrency in the world that you can use to buy things like fiat currency, you can keep it to appreciate in value as a property or commodity and can as well withdraw through your bank account as cash called ZUGACOIN.

This company and several other organization are founded by me who is a Dubai base Nigeria, Archbishop Prof. Amb Sam Zuga. Before I was awarded the professor of digital economy in the world, I had already received 5 doctorates degree awards from different universities in the world, including USA and Israel.

I am a member of Dubai chamber of commerce and Abuja chamber of commerce, a member of the institute of educational practitioners in united kingdom, a member of London institute of management specialists, the second Nigeria after former president Goodluck Jonathan to receive a global citizen Award by universal peace federation with headquarter in Korea, a united nation peace Ambassador, through the association of Global peace Advocates with headquarter in Denmark which has also given me the an appointment as the Director of African affairs of their Noble organization.

I have license in Dubai that authorized me to import Gold to Dubai. I am also the founder of GREEN ZUGACOIN, the first cryptocurrency in the world to sponsor climate change programs which was officially unveiled at the just concluded united Nations climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow Scotland amongst other achievement.

I am hereby notifying you officially that you have done a great job in Nigeria during one of the hardest times in the history of the World. You could have done better if things where better. I have decided to support you in my own little way by offering to give every Nigerian 1 million Naira worth of ZUGACOIN to compliment your Agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

This gesture will help in fast tracking the implementation of the cashless economy policy because, this money will be given through e-wallet and would be used for transactions through scan to pay shopping platform which has been created by our organization and is already working perfectly. The Scan to Pay method of payment for goods and services was Lunched by CBN sometime ago.

I will explain better how this project of ZUGACOIN can help Nigeria by reducing borrowing if not totally eradicating it, particularly when I am given the privilege to interface with you.

Thank.

Yours faithfully,

Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga.”