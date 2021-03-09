Wikipedia unveils election report contest

Kindly Share This Story:

…encourages writers to contribute and win prizes.

With the paucity of comprehensive election reports and data collections in Nigeria since the beginning of second and third republic, a writer at Wikipedia has come up with a design platform to solve the problem.

The platform, under Wikipedia, specifically designed to record all governorship elections conducted from 1979 to date will enable journalists and writers to contribute and win prizes.

The project with a name tag: “Win great and amazing prizes when you contribute to Wikipedia Gubernatorial Elections in Nigeria Contest” is created by Comrade Nnadi Goodluck, a senior Nigerian editor and writer at Wikipedia.

Goodluck, while speaking with newsmen as he unveils the project, said that the contest officially started on March 1, 2021 and will run till May 31, 2021.

According to him, he said that writers joining the contest must have an account on Wikipedia to be able to contribute.

“This Wikipedia contest will specially encourage and motivate experienced and new Wikipedia editors to create articles on gubernatorial elections in all the 36 states of Nigeria,” says Goodluck.

He lamented that Nigeria has conducted gubernatorial elections in 1979, 1983, 1992, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019, but none of the articles written about these elections are on Wikipedia, adding that this contest will seek to specifically encourage writers, and journalists to contribute and solve this problem.

He also disclosed that winners in the contest will be rewarded with prizes such as Laptops, mobile phones and power bank.

“To join the contest, interested writer should search ‘Gubernatorial Elections in Nigeria Contest’ on google and also visit nnadigoodluck.com for more details as regards the contest and how to contribute,” Goodluck added.

